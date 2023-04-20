Dunnellon drama persists: Council wants to keep a police department. But how?

DUNNELLON − At times Wednesday, tensions ran high during a special Dunnellon City Council meeting called to discuss the future of the police department.

Council members felt the rug had been pulled from underneath them. First came the resignation of Police Chief Mike McQuaig, announced last week. Second, they learned all of their officers have expressed a desire to work for the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Third, they were told that, with potentially no officers under their employ, council had few options to provide law enforcement coverage. Essentially, they must rebuild a department from scratch or pay the sheriff's office to step in, either temporarily or permanently.

Council members appeared shell-shocked and confused. On more than occasion, they expressed frustration.

In the end, they agreed to call another meeting for next week to work toward a solution. But they also, unanimously, expressed a desire to continue having a Dunnellon Police Department and not cede local law enforcement to the sheriff.

Council members express displeasure

Rex Lehmann, appointed to the council a week ago, said he had issues with the options.

Addressing Sheriff Billy Woods, who was at the meeting and presented potential plans for council to consider, Lehmann asked why he had to accept the officers as employees. Lehmann said Woods should have told the officers to wait, then discussed the issue with council.

Woods told him he recruits regularly and needs to fill positions. Lehmann wasn't happy with the response.

"By doing what you did, you took away our options," Lehmann said.

Mayor Wally Dunn was equally unhappy. He said Woods handed them a surprise. There have been two meetings held with Dunnellon police officers and the chief, and council wasn't party to either.

"I'm very upset," Dunn said.

Here's how the issue has unfolded

Last week, McQuaig told the council he was retiring and that his officers wanted to work for the sheriff's office. He said a transition would last 30-90 days.

The Dunnellon Police Department's annual budget is about $950,000. Nine officers and a part-time officer are responsible for patroling roughly 7.4 square miles. The city's population is about 1,800.

The department has an administrative assistant and a part-time staff assistant, both of whom wish to go to the sheriff's office. McQuaig has been chief since 2016.

More than 50 citizens at the meeting

More than 50 people, including several Dunnellon officers, arrived at City Hall for Wednesday's meeting. It began with Dunn asking for a show of hands from fellow council members: Wo wants the police department to remain within the city and support the officers?

All five members (Dunn, Jan Cubbage, Tim Inskeep, Lehmann and Juliane Mendonca) raised their hands indicating yes, they're in favor of keeping the police department and supporting its employees.

Dunn said he supports the police department, even though he has criticized lack of enforcement for certain issues, such as speeding and drugs. The mayor said McQuaig has not done anything about speeding in town, nor has he advocated for better police pay.

He said council "supports the police" and we "want our police department." He said what's happening is "disturbing." The mayor said while the chief has had a good reputation, he believes McQuaig damaged it with his recent actions.

"He has tarnished his illustrious career," he said.

Cubbage said McQuaig allowed his ego to get in the way, and doesn't think the chief has the authority to speak on behalf of the officers.

Both Inskeep and Mendonca said they're going to remain focused and do what's best for the city.

The mayor asked McQuaig if he would assist them during the transition. He said he will.

What are the options?

Woods said only one Dunnellon officer had not applied with his agency. That officer, Chris Scaglione, has applied to be the new Dunnellon chief.

The sheriff said he could permanently provide law enforcement within the city limits for a little more than $1 million per year. If the arrangement is temporary, while the city reconstitutes a police department, the cost would be a bit less.

Longtime Dunnellon resident Ron McAndrew told the audience that the sheriff stood to enjoy a "windfall" for his efforts. He doesn't want the sheriff's office in the city.

Former council member Valerie Hanchar theorized that past comments to council members about the police department had officers thinking twice about staying at the agency. She said campaign promises made about keeping taxes low may have been uttered prematurely.

Candidates for the chief's job

After listening to everyone, council members decided to have another meeting next week (4:30 p.m. April 26 at City Hall) to discuss options.

In the meantime, Dunn told a Star-Banner reporter after the meeting he plans to meet with a labor lawyer to see what he can and cannot say when meeting with officers who have decided to go with the sheriff's office.

Dunn said he's committed to having a police department in the city, even if it means hiring a chief without any officers and rebuilding the ranks from scratch.

Former Dunnellon Police Chief Joanne Black said she ran the department with only four officers, and they made it work. She said the city is a great place to work.

At the meeting Rob Bradshaw, a former law enforcement official, lawyer and mediator, said despite the bleak outlook, there always are options. He gave each council member his resume and announced he's interested in the chief's job.

Aside from Bradshaw and Scaglione, the third candidate for the chief's job is former Ocala Police Department Maj. Corey Taylor.

