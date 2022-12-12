Dunnellon police: Man took $11,000 for a city construction job he never started

DUNNELLON — A Brooksville man who City of Dunnellon officials said was given $11,000 for a construction job that he never started has been taken into custody.

Records show Glenn Thomas Staub was booked into the Hernando County Detention Center on Dec. 8. The 65-year-old man has been charged with two counts of regulation of professions and occupants contracting and scheme to defraud.

Dunnellon Police Cpl. Megan Feliciani said in her report that city officials wanted to build two pole barns at the city beach. Staub was recommended by a city official to do the job.

Staub said he could do the project for $22,000. He told city officials he's a licensed contractor and was given half of the total amount. City officials said the money was deposited several months ago.

Since the deposit, city officials said, they have had a hard time contacting Staub. They need to get in touch with him for a number of reasons to inquire about blueprint errors and material shipments.

City officials checked Staub's record and realized he was not a licensed contractor. They also learned he never ordered any materials to complete the job, according to the report.

At the end of Feliciani's investigation, the officer felt there was enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for Staub.

