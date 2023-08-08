Dunnellon police officers getting on the job training with traffic stops

Dunnellon Police Department officers arrested one person and issued several traffic tickets during a recent operation. Chief Chris Scaglione said the enforcement effort was part of a training exercise for the agency's four new officers.

Scaglione said officers were operating stationary radar Aug. 4 at the Rainbow River bridge from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The chief said of the 10 drivers stopped, four got speeding tickets and two received criminal citations. One driver handed a criminal citation was taken into custody for not having a driver's license; that driver was in the country without legal status, Scaglione said.

Huge strides: If projections hold, Dunnellon Police Department should be operating by early September

The speed limit on the roadway is 35 mph. Scaglione said the highest speed officers recorded was 47 mph. That driver received a $219 ticket and three points on their driver's license.

Other operations and training opportunities are in planning phases, the chief said. The agency is rebuilding after a significant exodus of officers to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: On the job training for Dunnellon police as agency rebuilds