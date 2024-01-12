Dunny's BBQ lowers prices on food menu; $10 lunch at Scottie's Pub: Fall River Eats

Not sure where to grab a bite to eat? With lots of options around the Fall River area, it can be difficult to choose.

If you’re having a hard time, we’re here to help you narrow it down.

We've compiled a list of meal deals, special events, and mouth-watering offerings at local eateries and markets to consider when planning your next night on the town, or a quick stop for a tasty treat.

This week, Dunny's BBQ has made some upgrades, in addition to lowering their menu prices. Plus, we've got weekly specials, lunch menus, pop-ups, and even a swap meet for tropical fish clubs.

Let’s dig in:

Dunny’s BBQ, 13 N. Main St., Fall River, has announced that they've lowered prices on their food menu.

Dunny’s BBQ updates food and drink menus

New year, new changes at Dunny’s BBQ, 13 N. Main St., Fall River. Dunny’s announced recently on their Facebook page that they’ve updated their food menu and lowered prices. They made the announcement in a post dated Jan. 8, and they said, “Thanks for all our supporters that come every week and everyone that comes when they can.” On Jan. 2, Dunny’s also noted that they would also be upgrading their kitchen, as well as their drink menu. For the latest updates, follow Dunny’s BBQ on Facebook. If you’re planning a visit, they’re open Tuesday to Saturday, from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Weekly specials at Tequila Lime Cantina

Check out the latest weekly specials at Tequila Lime Cantina, 197 Bank St., Fall River. This week, they’ve got two different poke bowls to choose from: street corn or seared ginger-glazed Ahi tuna. For tacos, pick from grilled birria tacos, street corn grilled chicken tacos, or ginger-glazed Ahi tuna street corn tacos. Plus, they’ve got a chimichanga, filled with roasted street corn, cheese, and your choice of protein, topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. For dessert, enjoy some key lime pie, or churros. For updates and even more weekly specials, keep up with Tequila Lime Cantina on Facebook.

The cluck dog at Faneek’s Coney Island, 269 Rhode Island Ave., Fall River.

Cluck dog at Faneek’s Coney Island

Not a hot dog, not a chicken sandwich, but a secret third thing. Ok, it’s not actually a secret; it’s the cluck dog at Faneek’s Coney Island, 269 Rhode Island Ave., Fall River. It comes with crispy fried chicken tenders, mayonnaise, and pickles. It’s available in regular, sweet Thai chili, bbq, and Buffalo flavors.

$10 lunch menu at Scottie’s Pub

Have $10 and hungry for lunch? Check out the $10 lunch menu at Scottie’s Pub, 202 Pleasant St., Fall River. Available weekdays until 4 p.m., these meals come as smaller, lunch-sized portions, and with a lunch-sized price. There’s baked stuffed scrod; a two-piece jumbo fried chicken tender meal; a deli sandwich with soup or salad; small cheese pizza; chicken Caesar wrap; Italian sub; chowder and clam cakes; or grilled hamburg steak with onions. They’ve even got a lunch-sized Portuguese steak, served with a fried egg, hot red pepper, Scottie’s Portuguese sauce, round fries, and rice.

South Coast Tropical Fish Society swap meet at Hong Meas Restaurant

The South Coast Tropical Fish Society is holding a swap meet at Hong Meas Restaurant, 418 Quequechan St., Fall River. On Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., five different clubs from around New England will be selling live fish, plants, decor, tanks, equipment, fish food, and more. Each participating club will have dedicated tables. This event is free, and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to RSVP to the event on Facebook, to give Hong Meas an idea of how many guests to expect. For the latest updates, follow the event page on Facebook.

Big Daddy King’s BBQ will be holding a pop-up at VFW Swansea post 2045 130 Main St., on Jan. 19, 2024.

Big Daddy King’s BBQ pop-up at VFW Swansea post 2045

It might be the off-season, but fans of Big Daddy King’s BBQ will still get a chance to enjoy, at a pop-up at VFW Swansea post 2045, 130 Main St. The pop-up will be on Friday, Jan. 19, from noon to 8 p.m. Big Daddy King’s BBQ made the announcement in a Jan. 4 Facebook post. They’ll be accepting cash and cards for food. The bar will be open and will be cash only (there is an ATM on premises). Indoor seating is available. The menu will include appetizers and chili, plus mac and cheese, pulled pork, hot dogs, pulled chicken, spicy Italian sausage, and more. For the latest updates, keep up with Big Daddy King’s BBQ on Facebook.

Weekly specials at TNT Coney Island

TNT Coney Island, 1242 Wilbur Ave., Somerset, has different specials throughout the week for guests to check out. There’s Taco Tuesday, with 15% off taco dogs and taco fries; double point Wednesday, with double points for every dollar spent; chicken fry Thursday, with 15% off all chicken fries; and french fry day, with 10% off fries on Fridays (excludes chicken fries). These offers are available in-store, through web ordering, and on the mobile app. They’ve also got web order and mobile app specials: get 10% off delivery orders every day when you spend $25; spend $15 on Saturday after 4 p.m., and get 15% off all hot dogs in your order (pick-up only).

Chicken chow mein sandwich at Lexi-Lu’s Place

Stop by Lexi-Lu’s Place, 1133 American Legion Hwy., Westport, to try the weekly special, while supplies last. This week, they’ve got a chicken chow mein sandwich.

Do you have a special deal, menu item, or food-related event to share with local foodies? Send us an email at kfontes@heraldnews.com or news@heraldnews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River Eats: Dunny's BBQ lowers prices; $10 lunch Scottie's Pub