UPDATE: Dunseith man wanted for fleeing scene of fatal accident turns himself in
Apr. 19—A man accused of fatally striking a 7-year-old Dunseith girl with his vehicle in Rolette County on Saturday turned himself into law enforcement on Monday, April 19, according to police.
Joshua Forschen, 25, of Dunseith, who has been identified as the driver in Saturday's collision, has been charged with felony hit and run involving the death of a victim, and felony manslaughter. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison for each charge.
According to police, Forschen and two passengers were traveling northbound in a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero on U.S. Highway 281, about 300 feet north of 97th Street Northeast, around 4:44 p.m. Saturday in Dunseith, when he allegedly encountered a group of juveniles crossing the roadway. One of the juveniles was able to cross the road safely, but another juvenile was struck.
After allegedly striking the the juvenile, Forschen entered the east ditch and fled the scene, according to the release.
Forschen's passengers have been identified as Elizabeth Falcon, 20, of Belcourt, and Devin Hartford, 26, of Dunseith. No charges are pending against either passenger at this time, according to law enforcement.
The girl was transported to Quentin N. Burdick Memorial Health Care Facility in Belcourt and was later life-flighted to Trinity Hospital in Minot, where she died of her injuries later that evening.
According to a release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, road conditions were reportedly good and the weather was cloudy.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to the release. When reached for comment, the North Dakota Highway Patrol deferred to the Rolette County State's Attorney, who could not be reached on Monday afternoon.