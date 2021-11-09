Dunsmuir councilman arrested, stripped of assignments on panel

Dunsmuir City Councilman David Keisler was arrested Oct. 29 on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and damaging a wireless device, a phone.

A Dunsmuir City Council member has been stripped of his committee duties following his arrest late last month in connection to a domestic violence incident at his home.

David R. Keisler, 61, was arrested Oct. 29 on suspicion of felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He also faces a possible misdemeanor charge of destroying a phone to prevent his victim from summoning help.

Siskiyou County District Attorney Kirk Andrus said Monday he had not filed charges against Keisler, and said he has requested more information from the county Sheriff's Office about the incident.

Andrus said he had talked with the victim but had not read the investigative report on the incident and could not provide further details about what led to Keisler's arrest.

He did say the victim was injured, but not serious enough to require medical attention.

A Sheriff's Office official said that to protect the identity of the victim the department could not provide more information about the case.

Keisler, who is known around Dunsmuir as "Big Dave," declined to discuss his arrest Monday.

According to the newspaper accounts in Siskiyou County, Keisler also was arrested in 2015 on suspicion of battery on a spouse in Dunsmuir. But a check of Siskiyou County Superior Court records did not reflect that charges were filed following that incident.

Dunsmuir Mayor Matthew Bryan said that he removed Keisler from his positions on the council's Public Safety Ad Hoc and Finance committees. It is up to Keisler to determine how involved he wants to remain with the council while the case remains active, Bryan said.

Bryan said it was not up to the council to determine the facts in the case, but he wanted the public to be aware of Keisler's arrest. He was told by officials in the sheriff's office that Keisler tried to use his position in the community to prevent his arrest.

"I'm not going to tell him to resign publicly, at least at this stage. Because I don't want to play the part of the judge. The jury is going to tell him whether he's guilty or innocent. I think the bare minimum, if I were him, I would consider resigning. I think it would be an appropriate consideration for him," Bryan said.

He thought Keisler should talk to Dunsmuir residents and ask them what he should do.

"And, you know, he's got a lot of volunteer hours in the community. I do believe he cares for the community. And I hate for that legacy to be entirely overshadowed by him not taking seriously what's transpired," Bryan said.

However, if Keisler is charged and convicted he would be barred from holding office, Bryan said.

"You should know that when he was arrested, Councilman Keisler really crossed the line with the deputies involved and was telling them they can't arrest him. (Saying) don't they know who he is? He's the man who writes their paychecks, which is highly inappropriate," Bryan said.

Former Councilwoman Leslie Wilde said Keisler has used his Big Dave persona to his advantage for many years. She likened his personality to that of President Donald Trump.

"He's just a big thug. And he has a thug personality. And he's boisterous. And people like that. They like that part. He gets a lot of mileage from that," Wilde said.

