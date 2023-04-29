Dunwoody man gets 7 years for stalking, shooting into east Cobb home

Apr. 28—A Dunwoody man will serve seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to several charges related to an incident where he shot into an east Cobb home last May.

Anthony Merriwether, 66, pleaded guilty last week, according to the Cobb District Attorney's Office. Cobb Superior Court Judge Jason Marbutt accepted a plea deal and sentenced him to 15 years, seven of which will be served in prison.

According to investigators, on the night of May 6, 2022, police responded to a call after a woman saw an armed person in the front yard of her home on Indian Hills Parkway.

One of the home's windows was shattered and a bullet had traveled through the walls into the kitchen, prosecutors said. The suspect, Merriwether, was seen on home video camera footage driving to the home, stepping out of the car with two guns and "making verbal threats for money."

Merriwether is the ex-boyfriend of the victim's deceased sister, prosecutors said. When the sister died, the two were in a dispute over her estate. The victim sold her sister's home and gave a portion of the sale to Merriwether, but he felt he was owed the entire estate.

After the shooting, police pulled over Merriwether on Johnson Ferry Road, according to an arrest warrant. They found two guns and cocaine in his vehicle, and arrested him.

Per prosecutors, Merriwether posted bond and was released after his arrest, but continued to contact and make death threats toward the victim, violating a "no contact" condition of his bond. He was arrested again and charged with aggravated stalking.

Merriwether pleaded guilty to discharge of gun near highway or street, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property in the first and second degrees, possession of cocaine, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, terroristic threats, criminal attempt to commit theft by extortion, aggravated stalking, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Attorney Jennifer Adams represented Merriwether during the plea proceedings, prosecutors said. Jared Horowitz prosecuted the case on behalf of the state.

"Greed fueled this man to terrorize a woman he had known for 40 years. Justice was served today, and the victim now has some peace," Horowitz said in a statement.