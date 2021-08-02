Dunwoody officer, GBI honored by state police chiefs

Aug. 2—SAVANNAH — The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police named Dunwoody Police Sgt. Robert Parsons as this year's GACP Outstanding Police Supervisor of the Year during the group's recent yearly training conference.

Parsons was selected as the 2021 recipient for his collaboration within and across Dunwoody law enforcement agencies to build relationships to improve service delivery with the community.

Also at the conference, Director Vic Reynolds and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were named the 2021 recipients of the Dr. Curtis E. McClung/Motorola Award of Excellence presented by the GACP. The award, which is co-sponsored by the Motorola Corporation, is given annually to one agency in recognition of its use of an innovative program in the pursuit of law enforcement excellence.