Dunwoody officers open fire on suspect across from Perimeter Mall, no injuries reported, police say

WSBTV.com News Staff
A suspect is in custody after pulling a gun on Dunwoody police officers near Perimeter Mall, leading to officers opening fire.

Officers say they were called to Perimeter Center to an unknown disturbance on Thursday afternoon.

When officers approached, the suspect pulled out a gun and the officers opened fire.

Dunwoody police say that no one was injured in the shooting.

Investigators say the suspect, who has not been identified, is in custody.

