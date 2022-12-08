Dunwoody officers open fire on suspect across from Perimeter Mall, no injuries reported, police say

A suspect is in custody after pulling a gun on Dunwoody police officers near Perimeter Mall, leading to officers opening fire.

Officers say they were called to Perimeter Center to an unknown disturbance on Thursday afternoon.

When officers approached, the suspect pulled out a gun and the officers opened fire.

Channel 2 Action News crews on the ground and NewsChopper 2 are on their way to the shopping center to learn the latest details. Get updates LIVE on Channel 2 Action News throughout the afternoon.

Dunwoody police say that no one was injured in the shooting.

Investigators say the suspect, who has not been identified, is in custody.

Officers are currently on an active scene in the area of 128 Perimeter Center West. No injuries to officers or suspects have been reported. Until the investigation is completed, please avoid the surrounding area. Thank you! (MS) — Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) December 8, 2022

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

IN OTHER NEWS: