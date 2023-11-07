Dunwoody police identify man they say crashed stolen car during chase, shot at officers

Dunwoody police have identified the man they say led officers on a chase from Dunwoody to Brookhaven and was shot after he fired at police last week.

Police say Cortavious Buchanan, 21, is still in the hospital and stable after he shot at police following a crash last Wednesday.

Just before 7 a.m., Dunwoody police spotted a Dodge Challenger that was reported stolen off Ashford Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Circle East.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers tried to stop the car, but say Buchanan intentionally rammed the Dodge into some police cars.

Officers then chased him into Brookhaven where he crashed on the other end of Ashford Dunwoody Road.

Police say Buchanan got out of the Dodge, pulled a gun, and fired a round at them.

Officers shot Buchanan and he was hospitalized.

TRENDING STORIES:

Once he is released from the hospital, Buchanan will be taken to the DeKalb County Jail and will face four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, felony fleeing and eluding, theft by receiving - motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, and possession of more than an ounce of marijuana.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues its investigation into the officer’s actions.

The Dunwoody Police Department’s internal investigation is still active as well.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: