Dunwoody police searching for rape suspect they say poses as priest, lures women at bus stops
Dunwoody Police are searching for a man wanted for rape that they say lures women by telling them he is a priest.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said the man, identified as Marco Johnson, will pull his car up beside women walking or waiting at bus stops, then gains their confidence by telling them he’s a priest of the EFY religion and a spiritual leader. Johnson then offers the women a ride, and brings them to an apartment in Dunwoody. Police said he then beats the women and sexually assaults them.
TRENDING STORIES:
Member of renowned hip hop group, Atlanta brewery owner shot, kidnapped outside business
Extremist group tried to arm and solicit homeless, college students at Atlanta park, police say
Woman reported missing after disappearing from Atlanta home, police say
Police didn’t say how many victims Johnson has assaulted. He’s typically seen in the Chamblee, Doraville and Dunwoody areas.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Police described his car as a black Toyota Camry with Georgia tag CCQ3983.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ehlbeck at 678-382-6925 or Robert.Ehlbeck@dunwoodyGA.gov. You can also submit a tip anonymously HERE.