Dunwoody police searching for rape suspect they say poses as priest, lures women at bus stops

Dunwoody Police are searching for a man wanted for rape that they say lures women by telling them he is a priest.

Police said the man, identified as Marco Johnson, will pull his car up beside women walking or waiting at bus stops, then gains their confidence by telling them he’s a priest of the EFY religion and a spiritual leader. Johnson then offers the women a ride, and brings them to an apartment in Dunwoody. Police said he then beats the women and sexually assaults them.

Police didn’t say how many victims Johnson has assaulted. He’s typically seen in the Chamblee, Doraville and Dunwoody areas.

Police described his car as a black Toyota Camry with Georgia tag CCQ3983.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ehlbeck at 678-382-6925 or Robert.Ehlbeck@dunwoodyGA.gov. You can also submit a tip anonymously HERE.