Duo arrested, accused of stealing holiday tips for garbage collectors, PA cops say

A man and woman were arrested in Pennsylvania after purportedly stealing holiday tips meant for garbage collectors, police said.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Dec. 20, police in East Goshen were dispatched to a tree-lined residential road following a report of a suspicious vehicle, according to a police news release.

The car, which had been spotted driving slowly around the neighborhood, was located and pulled over by police.

During the stop, officers noticed “numerous envelopes with tape attached labeled ‘Trashmen,’ gift cards, and cash spread throughout the interior of the car,” according to police.

Following an investigation, it was determined that a man and woman had been stealing holiday tips intended for sanitation workers under cover of darkness, police said.

The man and woman, both from a neighboring town, were arrested and brought to Chester County Prison, according to police. Among their five charges are theft, criminal conspiracy and loitering or prowling at night.

A spokesperson for the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

The woman, 35, posted bail and was released and the man, 33, remains in jail after he failed to post bail, according to the Daily Voice. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for late January.

