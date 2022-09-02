Duo arrested in Brooklyn shooting death of Kennedy Airport worker

Police have busted two suspects in the shooting death of a veteran Kennedy Airport TSA worker earlier this year, cops said Thursday.

Richard Barrett, 34, and Irene Brown, 31, were arrested and charged for the shooting death of Transportation Security Administration employee Donovan Davy earlier this year, according to police.

Davy, 45, was on his way to visit his mother after finishing work when he was shot in the neck and leg near E. 35 St. and Church Ave. in East Flatbush on May 29, cops said.

He was just two blocks from his mom’s home and on the phone with his sister when Barrett allegedly snuck up behind him and blasted him.

His sister heard the shots from their mother’s home. When she ran out, medics were performing CPR on him.

Davy was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he died.

Barrett, of Brownsville, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Brown lives in the same neighborhood and was charged with murder.

Their arraignments were pending in Brooklyn Criminal Court Thursday night.

Cops said the shooting may have been related to gang activity, though they did not provide specifics.