Duo arrested for living in someone else's home

Jul. 27—State Police said Thursday two Albany residents were arrested in Cobleskill for living in someone else's home.

According to a media release, troopers from the Cobleskill barracks responded to a home on state Route 7 in Cobleskill for a report of people trespassing. The investigation determined Melissa Johnson, 44, and Jesus I. Lanauze, 58, had been living in the unoccupied house without permission from the owner for about a week. Further investigation discovered the couple also caused damage to the home and an outbuilding.

They were arrested at the scene and transported to the Cobleskill barracks for processing. They were each charged with second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of third-degree criminal tampering, class A misdemeanors and sixth-degree conspiracy a class B misdemeanor.

They were both issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to return to the Cobleskill Town Court on Aug. 15.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.