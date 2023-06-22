Duo arrested over prostitution, open warrant at Texas Asian spa

[Source]

Two workers were arrested at a Houston, Texas-area Asian spa that allegedly offered sexual services.

How they were busted: Multiple complaints had reportedly been lodged against Asian Spa in the 4700 block of Louetta in Spring over alleged prostitution practices.

On June 9, investigators from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office posed as customers and were allegedly offered sex acts by Wenmin Sun, who was found to be an unlicensed massage therapist. Another employee, Fan Yang, was found to have an open felony warrant for criminal mischief and was accused of possessing methamphetamine.

Suspects charged: Sun was booked into the Harris County Jail on a prostitution charge. County Court 6 reportedly set her bond at $100. Yang, on the other hand, was arrested for the open warrant and charged with possession of a controlled substance. The 208th District Court set his bond at $5,000.

The spa has reportedly been closed following the investigation. Anyone with information about prostitution and other unlawful activities in the area is urged to submit a report at www.ConstablePct4.com.

