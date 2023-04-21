Duo arrested after shots fired at Big Island police

Apr. 20—Two suspects who had been considered armed and dangerous were taken into custody in Puna, Hawaii island police said.

A search had been underway forDylan Alcain and Leilani Parent after gunshots were fired from a rifle at three Hawaii island police officers early this morning, shattering the windshield of a police car. The officers involved were uninjured.

Police in a news release reported that sometime after 4 a..m., Kona patrol officers tried to stop a 2013 BMW on Mamalahoa Highway and Rabbit Hill Road Street in Captain Cook, saying it was used in two area burglaries. Officers said they believe the BMW was being operated by 27-year-old Dylan Alcain of Kailua-Kona.

Police said the driver refused to stop, and the officers began to pursue the BMW through Captain Cook.

"During the pursuit, gunshots were fired from a rifle at three of the responding officers."

Police said two police cars were struck by gunshots, shattering the windshield of one of them.

Police said they halted the chase and said the BMW fled south in the direction of Kau.

Shortly after 5:00 a.m., police reported that they believe Alcain and 35-year-old Parent, stole a Red 2017 Ford Explorer at gunpoint in the Kealakekua area. The BMW was recovered nearby.