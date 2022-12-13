Duo arrested for theft of power tools

Dec. 13—State Police announced the arrest of two people in connection with a theft from a Delhi business.

According to an email from Troop C Public Information Officer Trooper Aga Dembinska, troopers responded to a report of a larceny that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Curtis Lumber along state Route 10 in Delhi. Two people were seen taking items, exiting the store without paying for them and leaving the parking lot in an SUV. An investigation revealed the duo stole four 20V Max Powerstack Starter Kits, worth more than $643.

The two were taken into custody for similar charges by troopers in Cobleskill on Dec. 12, and transported to the Stamford barracks for processing, Dembinska said.

James Galarneau, 45, of Albany, and Megan M. Laprade, 43, of Massena, were each charged with petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy. They were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in Delhi Town Court on Jan. 17, 2023.