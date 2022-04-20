Duo Blow Up Porta Potty With Fireworks; Baby Formula Thieves: Blotter

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL — The following information comes from the Arlington Heights Police Department and court records as a record of police activity, including incidents reported by the public and those arrested by police. Criminal charges represent accusations by the state and are often dropped or reduced. Updated information may be available from the Cook County Clerk of the Circuit Court.

Every person arrested is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

ARRESTS

DRIVING ON A REVOKED/SUSPENDED LICENSE

Arturo Aguilar-Bahena, 28, is accused of driving on a revoked license, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, and was arrested at 9:14 p.m. April 10, at E. Palatine and N. Arlington Heights roads. Bond was set at $2,500 and a court date of May 9 was assigned.

Saul Mendizabal, 44, is accused of driving on a revoked license, and was arrested at 1:08 a.m. April 14, at Arlington Heights and Orchard roads. Bond was set at $2,500 and a court date of May 31 was assigned.

THEFT

Joseph J. Cantieri, 21, is accused of theft from a building, and was arrested at 6:35 a.m. April 12, in the 200 block of E. Seegers Road. Bond was set at $10,000 and a court date of April 20 was assigned.

Carl L. Wiggins, 60, is accused of theft, and was arrested at 2:30 a.m. April 11, at Elms Liquor, 200 block of Spring Street. Bond was set at $50,000.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

Luis Chacon, 32, is accused of criminal damage to property, and was arrested at 4:17 p.m. April 9, at Days Inn, 1400 block of W. Dundee Road. Bond was set at $100 and a court date of May 9 was assigned.

Shawn S. Williams, 27, is accused of criminal damage to property, resisting a peace officer, and was arrested at 6:32 p.m. April 13, at Currency Exchange, 700 block of E. Algonquin Road. Bond was set at $100 and a court date of May 9 was assigned.

DOMESTIC BATTERY

Tadeusz Halon, 72, is accused of domestic battery, and was arrested at 3:06 p.m. April 9, in the 1100 block of N. Dale Avenue. Bond was set at $10,000 and a court date of May 3 was assigned.

ENDANGERING THE LIFE/HEALTH OF A CHILD

Guclu Koseli, 49, is accused of endangering the life/health of a child, and was arrested at 5:57 p.m. April 8 at E. Kensington Road and S. Regency Drive. Bond was set at $100 and a court date of May 23 was assigned.

BATTERY

Maria Eva Olszewski, 19, is accused of battery, and was arrested at 10:02 p.m. April 10, at Arlington Lanes, 3400 block of N. Kennicott Avenue. Bond was set at $100 and a court date of May 16 was assigned.

VIOLATION OF BAIL BOND

William Stamps, Jr., 55, had a warrant for violation of bail bond and was arrested at 5:21 p.m. April 12, at Red Roof Inn, 0-100 block of W. Algonquin Road. Bond was set at $100,000.

PREDATORY CRIMINAL SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD

Eric L. Weber, 39, is accused of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, aggravated criminal sexual assault, and was arrested at 2:28 p.m. April 7, in the 1100 block of E. Olive Street. Bond was set at $125,000 and a court date of April 29 was assigned.

INCIDENTS

CRIMNAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

A resident in the 2100 block of S. Tonne Drive reported at 4:30 p.m. April 4, three people went to his porch, picked up a coffee mug and threw it to the ground causing it to break. The subjects then threw items at the resident’s sliding glass door. The subjects are described as juveniles. Two were males and one was a female. They were wearing blue and yellow sweaters.

An employee of a business in the 1000 block of W. Kirchoff Road called police at 3:14 p.m. April 2, to report someone attempted to pry the donation mailbox open but was unsuccessful, and instead damaged it. The cost of the mailbox is approximately $250. The subject arrived and left in a silver minivan.

A resident in the 2100 block of S. Tonne Drive reported at 12:50 p.m. April 9, hearing voices outside of his window. When he looked out the window, he saw people standing nearby. The resident yelled at them, at which time they ran from the area. The resident then discovered the screen to the window was damaged.

Black spray paint was used to write inappropriate words on the southeast stairwell, parking lot column, and south parking lot stairwell at 12:38 p.m. April 13, in the 0-40 block of S. Evergreen Avenue. The cost to remove the spray paint is unknown.

THEFT

An employee of a business in the 2500 block of N. Arlington Heights Road called police at 2:17 p.m. Apri 2, to report a subject reached in to the donation drop box and stole an unknown number of envelopes out of iit. The suspect is described as a male, 16-25 years old, with black hair, wearing a white hoodie, dark pants, and white shoes. The subject arrived and left in a silver minivan.

A resident reported that between 7:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. April 6, someone stole the rear license plate off the victim’s 2021 Hyunda in the 0-100 block of W. Algonquin Road.

A resident in the 3300 block of N. Carriageway Drive called police to report that between 3:52 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. April 6, the smart toilet he ordered and had delivered via FedEx was stolen from the building vestibule. The toilet is valued at $769.99.

A resident in the 1400 block of E. Northwest Highway reported at 3:06 p.m. April 15, his camera captured a male stealing a package from his porch. The subject is described as white, approximately 6-foot tall, with long hair, wearing a surgical/COVIDmask, a black jacket with a White Sox emblem, and a white beanie.

BATTERY

A 70-year-old person was outside a store in the 1700 block of W. Campbell Street at 1:32 p.m. April 5, when the suspect approached and punched him in shoulder and head area. The victim fell to the ground and the suspect proceeded to kick him. The victim suffered injuries to his nose and hands.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO A VEHICLE

A person reported at 12:30 p.m. April 6, their Hyundai SUV was keyed while parked in the parking lot in the 0-100 block of S. Evergreen Avenue. The suspect is described as a white male in his late sixties, approximately 6 ft. tall, medium build, white hair, wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, black jacket and jeans.

A person in the 1200 block of E. Euclid Avenue called police to report that between April 9 and April 10, someone punctured the two rear tires on his Toyota SUV. The estimated cost to replace the tires is $975.

BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE

A resident in the 2400 block of N. Kennicott Drive reported that at 5 p.m. April 6, she exited her vehicle, locked it and walked to her residence. She believes she dropped her keys in the parking loot lot. When she returned to the car the next day at 8:30 a.m., she noticed it was unlocked and the inside was ransacked.

A person called police to report that between 1:45 p.m. and 2:44 p.m. April 9, that they had parked their car in a parking lot in the 500 block of W. Victoria Lane. When she returned, she found the rear passenger window shattered and her purse missing.

A person reported that between 2:50 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. April 9, she found the rear passenger window of her car parked in the 600 block of N. Ridge Avenue shattered and her purse missing. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a black SUV with heavily tinted windows and black rims.

VANDALISM

A resident in the 1800 block of N. Ridge Avenue called police at 10 p.m. April 8, to report her house was egged. Upon a review of her Ring Doorbell, one black sedan and one white pickup truck were observed driving past the residence with the headlights off.

BURGLARY

An on-site security guard at a location in the 1100 block of W. Dundee Road found an entry door the building standing open at 12:35 a.m. April 10. Upon review of the security cameras, it was determined two males and one female gained entry by breaking a window. The subjects subsequently pried open safes containing keys to vehicles. The subjects stole a white Jeep.

A security company reported seeing three people inside the business at 3:15 a.m. April 10, in the 1700 block of W. Campbell Street. They broke a window to gain entry and proceeded to steal items from the pharmacy. The subjects arrived in a white Jeep which was stolen from a burglary earlier.

A person in the 400 block of E. Seegers Road called police to report that between April 12 and April 13, someone entered her 2018 Jeep and took the following items:$100 cash, two pairs of Ray Ban sunglasses valued at $150, and a pair of prescription glasses valued at $300.

THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE PARTS OR ACCESSORIES

A resident in the 4200 block of N. Bloomington Avenue reported that during the overnight hours, someone stole all four tires and rims off her 2022 Honda Civic. The value of the tires and rims is approximately $1,500.

A person in the 500 block of Happfield Drive reported that between April 8 and April 11, the catalytic converter was stolen off her 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander. The cost to replace the catalytic converter is unknown.

A person reported that between April 15 and April 16, the catalytic converter was stolen off her 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander in the 2300 block of E. Olive Street. The cost to replace the catalytic converter is unknown.

RETAIL THEFT

Three females entered a store at 2:54 p.m. April 10, in the 400 block of E. Palatine Road. They filled up bags with an unknown amount of merchandise and left without paying. The suspects left in a silver car.

Two females took eight cans of baby formula, valued at $319, at 10:14 p.m. April 16, at a business in the 200 block of E. Palatine Road.

IDENTITY THEFT

A Charter Point Drive resident called police at 2:20 p.m. April 12, to report someone filed tax returns in his name. The victim filed a claim with the IRS to notify them of the incident.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON

Security reported at 8:42 p.m. April 12, a female was driving around the campus in an older model gray SUV and tried to get into the building without a key fob in the 1200 block of N. Luther Lane. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the subject or vehicle.

A resident in the 2500 block of N. Jade Avenue reported at 9:26 p.m. April 17, someone was pounding on his front door. The resident looked outside and saw what he described as a teenager get into a silver Hyundai and drive away.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS TO VEHICLE

A resident in the 2300 block of S. Goebbert Road reported that during the overnight hours of April 13, her 2018 Nissan Rogue was entered and rummaged through.

A person in the 2200 block of S. Goebbert Road called police at 7 p.m. April 15, to report his 2008 Ford Escape was entered and rummaged through.

ARSON

Two people lit a firework and threw it into a porta potty, causing the porta potty go become engulfed in flames at 8 p.m. April 16, in the 1100 block of N. Highland Avenue. The Arlington Heights Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.

This article originally appeared on the Arlington Heights Patch