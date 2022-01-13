Duo caught on camera stabbing, beating woman on Bronx street: video

Two men repeatedly stabbed and brutally beat a 28-year-old woman on a Bronx street during a horrific caught on camera attack, police said Thursday.

Cops are searching for the two men recorded jumping the woman near a tree on E. 198th St. near Valentine Ave. in Fordham Manor about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

One of the suspects knifed the woman nine times in the back and chest as his accomplice repeatedly kicked and punched her as she tried to escape, surveillance video released by police shows.

After 15 seconds of unrelenting violence, the two men stormed off down E. 198th St., leaving the bloodied woman sprawled out on the sidewalk.

EMS rushed her to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was treated and released.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the woman knew her attackers, cops said.

Cops released the video Thursday in the hopes that someone recognizes the two men. Both are described as having a light complexion. The man who stabbed the woman wore a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, a white shirt, dark colored pants and white Adidas sneakers, cops said. His accomplice was wearing a dark-colored plaid shirt, dark colored pants and light colored shoes.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.