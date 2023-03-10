Duo caught with stolen fire hydrant during traffic stop, Alabama cops say

A man and a woman were arrested after Alabama police said they were caught with a gun, drugs — and a stolen fire hydrant.

The duo, a 43-year-old man and 39-year-old woman, face multiple charges after they’re accused of swiping the hydrant in front of a Regions Bank in Mobile, the city’s police department said.

Officers said it happened March 9 just before 5:30 a.m. They arrived at the bank after getting a call about the heisted hydrant and spotted a car that matched the suspects’ description, according a news release.

Officers stopped the vehicle and found the hydrant inside, along with a firearm and drugs, police said.

Authorities didn’t release additional details about the incident.

Both were arrested and charged with theft of property, failure to disclose a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.

