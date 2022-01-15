Duo Charged In 5 LI Bank Robberies: Patch PM
Share-worthy stories from Long Island Patch sites to talk about tonight.
Duo Charged In 5 LI Bank Robberies
One man, who has been charged in four other bank robberies, allegedly handed the bank teller a note demanding cash, police said.
Girl Found Unresponsive In Long Island Hotel Pool
The girl was rushed to a hospital and is in critical condition, police say.
LI Man Left 4 Dogs Out In Below-Freezing Temperature: SPCA
The man was also arrested last summer in connection with leaving his four dogs outside during a 90-degree day, the SPCA says.
Also Worth A Look
NY Man Charged With Seditious Conspiracy In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Owners Of Iconic Barn Treasure Its History, Hope To See It Saved
NY State's Foreclosure, Eviction Moratorium Set To End Saturday
Mother Of Child Saved In Crash Charged With Driving On Drugs: PD
Assembly Passes Bill Allowing Work-From-Home For State Employees
NY's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Declines: 'We're Turning A Corner'
Man Tased After Assaulting Officer, Mask Refusal On Jitney: PD
[RECIRC]
This article originally appeared on the Hicksville Patch