Duo Charged In 5 LI Bank Robberies: Patch PM

Duo Charged In 5 LI Bank Robberies

One man, who has been charged in four other bank robberies, allegedly handed the bank teller a note demanding cash, police said.

Girl Found Unresponsive In Long Island Hotel Pool

The girl was rushed to a hospital and is in critical condition, police say.

LI Man Left 4 Dogs Out In Below-Freezing Temperature: SPCA

The man was also arrested last summer in connection with leaving his four dogs outside during a 90-degree day, the SPCA says.

