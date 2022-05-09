Duo charged in Ammo Shack robbery

May 9—ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department has charged two individuals following a report of a break-in and larceny at the Ammo Shack on East Broad Avenue.

Kwalei Harley, 18, and James Paul Fairley, 20, both of Rockingham, are charged with felony counts including breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of burglary tools, and other charges. Fairley also had an outstanding warrant for arrest.

During the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 4, numerous guns were stolen from the Ammo Shack. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of the two suspects.

Both suspects have been placed under a $500,000 secure bond at the Richmond County Jail. Fairley received an additional $10,000 for the warrant for arrest. Both are scheduled to appear in District Court on May 19.

Chief George Gillenwater thanked the Richmond County Sheriff's Office and ATF for their assistance with this case. The investigation is still ongoing.