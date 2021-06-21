Duo charged in SC murders tried to kill man and burn woman’s home, new warrant says

The pair charged with four murders last month in South Carolina and Missouri now face new charges alleging they tried to kill a York County man who witnessed an arson, officials said.

York County deputies have new arrest warrants against Adrienne Roshea Simpson, 33, and Tyler Donnet Terry, 26, charging them with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a man on May 17 who saw a mobile home on fire in York County, according to police records and Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies also have warrants against Simpson charging her with arson in connection with a fire that was set at a mobile home, according to Faris and sheriff’s office documents.

Simpson and Terry each are charged with four murders and several other shootings in South Carolina and Missouri from May 2-18.

Shooting, fire before chase

New sheriff’s office documents released Monday show that before a police chase on May 17 in Chester County, which stretched into York County, a man who saw a mobile home on fire in southern York County was shot at six times.

The victim was not hit but later described to police a vehicle and license plate that matched the vehicle Terry and Simpson used during the police chase, which started about an hour later in Chester County, documents show.

Deputies accused Simpson of starting the fire at the home, according to Faris and the documents. A woman was inside the mobile home during the fire but was able to escape, documents show.

Adrienne Simpson

A motive for the fire and subsequent shooting at the witness who saw the fire has not been released.

Manhunt for ‘Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde’ became national news

Simpson was caught after a police chase in Chester and York counties that started before midnight May 17 and stretched into May 18. During that chase Terry is accused of shooting at six Chester County deputies before he escaped on foot. He was caught six days later after a manhunt and remains in the Chester County jail without bond.

Tyler Donnet Terry

The York County shooting and fire happened just before 11 p.m. May 17, records show. Before midnight, Chester deputies saw the two in the vehicle outside a closed restaurant near Interstate 77 and tried to make a traffic stop. That’s were the chase started.

York County deputies are expected to serve the new arrest warrants charging attempted murder against Terry and Simpson and the arson warrant against Simpson late Monday in a court hearing at the Moss Justice Center in York.

During that hearing, Terry and Simpson also are going to be served arrest warrants charging them with murder from the May 2 killing of Thomas Hardin in the city of York, said Faris and York Police Department Detective Kevin Hoffman.

Pair charged in two states

In addition to the York County and city of York charges, Terry and Simpson each are charged with murder in the May shooting death of Simpson’s husband, Eugene, in Chester County, arrest warrants and court documents show. Eugene Simpson’s body was found in a field in Chester County on May 19, records show.

They also are charged with murder in the May 15 killings of a doctor and woman in St. Louis County, Mo. Seventy-one-year-old Barbara Goodkin and 58-year-old Dr. Sergei Zacharev were fatally shot in unrelated incidents about an hour apart, St. Louis County prosecutors said. Zacharev was also robbed, prosecutors said.

Terry and Simpson also are suspects in a Memphis, Tenn. killing that happened in the early morning hours of May 17, officials said.

Terry is charged in South Carolina with 11 counts of attempted murder, and other weapons violations and burglary crimes related to incidents that extend from May 2-18. Those charges include two shootings in the city of Chester May 2, and shooting at deputies during the chase.