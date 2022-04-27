Duo charged in theft; suspected heroin found

Apr. 27—ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has charged two men with stealing property while possessing heroin.

Johnathan Keith Owens, 35, of Rockingham, and Shawn Garrison, 48, of Hamlet, were each charged with one felony count of possession of a Sch. I controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of stolen property and drug paraphernalia.

Garrison was additionally charged with one felony count each of heroin possession and possession possession of a Sch. II controlled substance. Owens was also served a warrant for outstanding child support.

On Tuesday, April 26, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Lakeview Terrance in reference to a theft.

The victim reported that fence panels had been taken from their yard and given a description of a green truck. A deputy conducted a traffic stop of the truck, while another deputy reviewed camera footage from the victim.

During the traffic stop, the suspects were positively identified. In the process of the search, assorted prescription pills and heroin were located.

The stolen property was recovered and returned to the victim.

Garrison was placed into the Richmond County Jail and processed under a $15,000 secure bond. Owens was processed undo a $10,000 secure bond plus an additional child support bond of $18,437.60.

