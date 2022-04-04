Duo charged with trafficking opiates after traffic stop

Apr. 4—HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department has charged two individuals with trafficking 50 grams of fentanyl and 28 grams of methamphetamine from a vehicle on Wilson Avenue during a traffic stop.

Jonathan Lindsey Brown, 34, was charged with one felony count each of trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl/heroin, and possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule. I, II, III, and VI controlled substance; and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle to sell a controlled substance. Brown was additionally charged with a failure to appear and a child support warrant.

Jammal Joseph Cox, 33, is charged with the same crimes as Brown, minus the additional warrants related to failure to appear and child support.

On April 2, investigators seized 43 grams of crack cocaine, 28 grams of methamphetamine, 50 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 46 ounces of marijuana, ten packs of suboxone stripes, 24 grams of an unknown powder, and $1,931 in US currency from the vehicle, according to a press release from the HPD. It's unclear who owned the vehicle.

The 50 grams of heroin was verified as fentanyl, but law enforcement is waiting for the official results from the SBI lab, according to Matthew Norris, Lieutenant of Administration for HPD. Fentanyl trafficking falls under the trafficking statute of heroin.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Cox has previous convictions for assault with a dangerous weapon from 2005. Brown has previous convictions for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and various drug and assault offenses.

Both suspects have been processed into the Richmond County Jail. Brown was placed under a $500,000 secure bond; Cox, a $475,000 secure bond. Both are scheduled to appear in District Court on April 14 for the drug charges.