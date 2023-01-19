Duo facing eight counts of drug-related charges after running red light

Jan. 18—Two women are facing a slew of drug charges after police in Star City pulled them over for running a red light on Monday and noticed drug paraphernalia in their vehicle.

After identifying the driver as Sarah Ellen Baker, 39, of Westover, and Tonya Lynn Compa, 46, as the passenger, officers noticed "foil pieces in plain view " inside the vehicle, according to the criminal complaints.

A K9 officer was called to the scene to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle and gave the handler positive indication that drugs were present.

Officers then conducted a search of the vehicle, where they say they found numerous individual baggies of suspected crack cocaine totaling approximately 12.89 grams, methamphetamine totaling around 13.43 grams, a pill bottle with 6 3/4 alprazolam, two containers of suspected fentanyl, $939 cash, small baggies and a scale, according to the complaint.

The two were taken into custody and are currently being held on $75, 000 bond each at North Central Regional Jail.

Both Baker and Compa are facing three counts of possession with intent to distribute the schedule I or II narcotics methamphetamine, crack cocaine and fentanyl, as well as three counts of conspiracy to distribute each of the drugs.

In addition, they are both charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute a schedule IV narcotic and one count of conspiracy to distribute a schedule IV narcotic.

Baker and Compa pleaded not guilty to all eight counts at their initial arraignment hearings and are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Jan. 27.

