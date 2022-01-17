Duo indicted on felony drug charges after traffic stop in Noble County

Stock image

CALDWELL — A Noble County Grand Jury has indicted a Caldwell man and a Cambridge woman on felony drug charges following a traffic stop in the village last month.

Randall Calihan Jr., 26, and Kristen Kindt, 28, each face single counts of trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs (methamphetamine), second-degree felonies, returned by the grand jury on Jan. 10.

According to Sheriff Jason Mackie, deputies located approximately two ounces of methamphetamine on Dec. 19 during the traffic stop on Bronze Heights Road.

Arraignment hearings for Calihan and Kindt are pending in the Noble County Common Pleas Court.

According to the sheriff, a deputy observed a turn signal violation by Calihan while the vehicle he was driving was at the intersection of Fairground and Bronze Heights roads in Caldwell.

During the course of the investigation, a deputy observed a portion of a plastic bag that Kindt allegedly tried to conceal inside her shirt.

Deputies seized the bag and based on chemical testing, it contained methamphetamine.

A Noble County sheriff's K-9 was used to conduct an exterior check of the vehicle and she reportedly alerted to the vehicle. Mackie said no other contraband was found during a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Calihan was also wanted on a warrant issued in Muskingum County.

The cases against Calihan and Kindt were two of 18 presented to the grand jury by Noble County Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Riley-Pointer on Jan. 10.

Kindt has twice been convicted of felony drug charges in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

In 2014, she was convicted of trafficking in cocaine, a fourth-degree felony, and was granted intervention of lieu of conviction. A second count of possession cocaine was dismissed at the sentencing hearing.

Kindt was convicted of tampering with drugs, a third-degree felony, in 2018. She was then sentenced to 18 months in prison with 58 days credit for time served in jail.

A third felony drug case in 2017 was later dismissed as part of the negotiated plea agreement that led to the guilty plea the following year.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Duo indicted on felony drug charges after traffic stop in Noble County