Duo secretly digging in Florida park caught with 224 historic artifacts, officers say

Hundreds of historic artifacts were recovered when Florida wildlife officers caught relic hunters illegally digging in Withlacoochee State Forest, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

In all, 224 “indigenous artifacts” were found, the commission said in a news release.

A detailed inventory has not been revealed, but the piles included pottery shards and projectile points (spear tips and arrowheads) from Florida’s indigenous peoples, photos show.

Two arrests have been made: A 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both from Spring Hill, about 20 miles southwest of the forest. Withlacoochee State Forest is about 50 miles north of Tampa.

An attentive FWC officer on patrol is credited with thwarting the theft, after spotting evidence of someone trying to hide digging at “a known archaeological site” near Lizzie Hart Sink.

“FWC conducted surveillance for two days and discovered two individuals digging,” officials said.

“Officers (found) an area surrounded by palm fronds that the subjects later admitted to cutting down and erecting to conceal their location. (A man) was standing inside the dig site, excavating dirt and picking up what appeared to be artifacts.”

A woman was nearby, working in a smaller hole, officials said.

He was found in possession of 179 artifacts, and she had 45 more, the agency said.

“They were both charged with excavating, removing or attempting to remove, deface, destroy or otherwise alter an archaeological site on land owned or controlled by the state of Florida,” FWC said.

“Additional infractions were charged for the cutting down and removal of the palm fronds and for operating a vehicle on a closed road.”

The artifacts taken during the investigation will “will be turned over to the Florida Department of State once the case has concluded,” officials said.

Withlacoochee State Forest covers 164,073 acres in Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Pasco and Sumter counties, the state reports.

The Lizzie Hart Sink is a sinkhole basin in the forest that “contains a unique mixed hardwood hammock reminiscent of more northern states,” the Florida Forest Service reports.

