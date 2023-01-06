Duo sentenced to more than 1 year in prison Preble County road rage crash

Jan. 5—GRATIS TWP. — A Camden man and woman accused in a fiery road rage crash that seriously injured a Franklin teen more than two years ago were sentenced to more than a year in prison.

Taylor Nicole Daley, 23, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and vehicular assault charges in October, according to Preble County Common Pleas Court records. Two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and one count each of felonious assault and aggravated assault were dismissed.

Thaddeus Michael Brown, 22, pleaded guilty to inciting violence and had three count of complicity in the commission of a offense, two counts each of felonious assault and aggravated vehicular assault and one count each of vehicular assault, aggravated assault and endangering children dismissed.

Daley and Brown were both sentenced to 18 months in prison, according to court records.

On Sept. 19, 2020, Daley was driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata north on state Route 503 South while Megan Riley, who is currently 21, was driving a 2001 Toyota 4-Runner north on state Route 503 North, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Riley reportedly called Preble County 911 dispatchers frantically screaming that a vehicle was trying to run her off the road at about 1:20 a.m.

The Toyota went left of center, causing the Hyundai to go off the left side of the road and hit a refrigerator, curb and boulder. The Hyundai reportedly went airborne and split a telephone pole in half.

The Toyota then returned to the northbound lane before it went off the right side of the road, hit a tree stump and overturned before catching fire, according to the crash report.

Riley had serious injuries and was reportedly pulled from the crash with second and third-degree burns on more than half her body. CareFlight transported her to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Daley had minor injuries along with Brown, who was a passenger in the Hyundai.

OSHP and the Preble County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident together.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a bonfire party attended by Riley and several other people at a house at Somers-Gratis Road.

Multiple people, some of them teens, gave statements about what caused the dispute, with varying stories. Riley left the party driving a Toyota 4-Runner, and another vehicle followed, according to the investigation. When the crash happened, the vehicles were side by side on state Route 503 traveling in excess of 90 mph, according to the highway patrol. The speed limit on the road is 55 mph.