Duo in stolen vehicle arrested, face charges: Morganton PD

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people who were arrested after being caught in a stolen vehicle are now facing charges, Morganton Police said Wednesday.

Lenoir resident Raymond Rice, 38, and Morganton resident Violet Foster, 33, face multiple charges. Rice faces charges including possession of a stolen vehicle and probation violation while Foster faces charges including cyberstalking and obtaining property under false pretense.

Officers caught the two of them in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday while patrolling an area near Union Street.

Rice was held on a $75,000 secured bond while Foster was being held without bond for 48 hours. Both will appear in court next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.