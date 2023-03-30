Duo suspected of holding up motorists at gunpoint near Kila

Mar. 29—Two men face robbery charges in Flathead County District Court after allegedly forcing a vehicle to stop on Browns Meadow Road and holding the occupants up at gunpoint.

Prosecutors filed one count of felony robbery against Kolten Wade Evenson, 20, and a count of accountability to robbery against Tyler David Anderson, 27, following the alleged March 25 roadside holdup near Kila. Both men are expected to appear before Judge Robert Allison for their April 20 arraignments.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office began investigating the pair after the victim reported the holdup about 1:15 a.m., court documents said. The victim told deputies he and his girlfriend were headed down the road when a red Ford F-150 began following them closely.

The pickup truck passed them and then came to a stop, blocking the road ahead, according to court documents. Two armed men hopped out of the truck and approached the victim's vehicle, asking about a stolen gun, court documents said.

One of the men allegedly pointed his gun at the male victim during the confrontation. Both men cocked their weapons, the female victim said.

Then the two searched the victims' vehicle, taking a box of nicotine vape pens, court documents said.

The victim told deputies he complied with all demands, hoping to avoid escalation, according to court documents.

Deputies caught up with the two men, identified as Evenson and Anderson, near an area gas station, according to court documents. Evenson wore a handgun in a holster on his hip while another gun was found inside their red Ford F-150, stored near the center console, court documents said.

Deputies also found a box of nicotine vape pens in the truck, according to court documents.

"I guess [Evenson] technically robbed them in a way," Anderson allegedly told deputies.

Both men were booked in the Flathead County Detention Center and later released on their own recognizance, according to jail records.

Robbery and accountability to robbery are punishable by between two and 40 years in Montana State Prison, and a fine of up to $50,000.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.