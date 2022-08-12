Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel

A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday.

Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.

After that, the couple asked for a Carfax report but when the salesperson returned, both cars were gone.

Investigators said they believe the pair is responsible for an abundance of other thefts in the area.

They both have felony warrants for their arrest in Moses Lake on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to flee from police.

According to the Bellevue Police Department, the couple was arrested by Moses Lake police but failed to appear for their court dates after they bailed out of jail.

While investigators were performing a search at the couple’s hotel, officers recovered a stolen BMW, a stolen gun, various key fobs and pieces of suspected stolen credit cards, checks and IDs.