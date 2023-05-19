Duo tending to cattle find skull, WY cops say. It belonged to man missing for 8 years

The remains of an Idaho man who was reported missing nearly eight years ago have been found in a remote area of Wyoming, according to authorities.

Patrick Michael Combs was reported missing in October 2015, the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office said in a May 17 Facebook post.

Nearly two years later in May 2017, a pilot spotted Combs’ truck while flying over a remote area “well off of the Blue Bank,” deputies said.

“Over the years, multiple individuals and cadaver dog teams had searched the area but were never able to locate him,” the sheriff’s office said.

Now, another six years later on May 16, a pair “tending to cattle” in the same remote area in northwestern Wyoming found a human skull, the sheriff’s office said.

After the sheriff’s office arrived, the pair guided deputies to where they found the skull and within yard deputies said they found “a large number of human bones all in one area.”

A wallet with Combs’ driver’s license was also found near the remains, located about 2 miles from where his truck was spotted in 2017, the sheriff’s office said.

Even before the coroner’s office confirmed the remains belonged to Combs, the sheriff’s office said it was certain the remains belonged to Combs.

The Washakie County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed his identity, according to a May 18 Facebook post from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office. Foul play is not suspected in Combs’ death.

“We’re glad to offer some closure not only to our office but to Patrick’s family, who has been missing him for nearly eight years,” Alex Hamilton, chief deputy sheriff, said in the post. “I am so sorry for their loss.”

Washakie County is about 185 miles northwest of Casper.

