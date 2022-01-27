Duo tries to bail out person with fake money, then gets busted for drugs, Maine cops say

Two people arrived at jail in a car full of illegal drugs in the hopes of bailing a person out with fake money, police in Maine said.

Things didn’t go as planned because they were caught with cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamines and a pistol — then one got busted for more drugs and weapons by the state’s Drug Enforcement Agency the next day, according to law enforcement.

Bangor resident Angelina Quirion, 39, and Adam Jalbert, 33, of Caribou, tried using the counterfeit cash at Androscoggin County Jail and were arrested after they sat outside the facility in their car with “a large quantity of narcotics” on Jan. 20, Auburn police said in a Jan. 21 news release.

Both “had active bail conditions from previous drug arrests,” according to authorities, and were charged with four counts of aggravated schedule W drug trafficking and violating conditional release.

The pair’s bail attempt led to the state’s DEA to obtain a search warrant of Quirion’s Bangor apartment where they seized 2 pounds of fentanyl, nearly 2 pounds of methamphetamine, two handguns and an AR-15 rifle, according to a Jan. 26 DEA news release.

Additionally, they found more than “$30,000 in suspected drug proceeds” and estimated the “street value of the drugs” in Quirion’s apartment at roughly $250,000, the DEA said.

The drug fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that has caused several overdose deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Recently, a 13-year-old boy overdosed from the drug at a school in Hartford, Connecticut, earlier in January, ABC reported. More than 100 bags of the substance were found in his bedroom amid an investigation, police said Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The other substances seized following Quirion and Jalbert’s arrests — methamphetamine and cocaine — are both extremely addictive stimulant substances, according to the National Institutes of Health.

“Quirion is still being held in the Androscoggin County Jail on the Auburn charges,” the DEA said.

Auburn is 35 miles southwest of Augusta. Bangor is 77 miles northeast of Augusta.

