Duo uses fake iPhones and aliases in $3 million scheme to defraud Apple, officials say

Two Maryland men have been found guilty of a scheme to defraud Apple of millions of dollars.

According to government evidence, the men received shipments of fake iPhones from Hong Kong at various UPS mailboxes, using numerous aliases.

Alongside other conspirators, the duo then submitted more than 5,000 of the fake iPhones to Apple, complete with spoofed serial numbers. The men claimed they were defective iPhones, prompting the company to replace them with real ones, as per policy.

Their aim was to gain over $3 million, according to a Feb. 20 news release.

The men were arrested on Dec. 5, 2019.

On Feb. 20, 2024, they were found guilty of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Their sentencing is scheduled to take place in June.

The men’s lawyers did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Feb. 22.

