Duo wanted for assaulting, yelling racial slurs at Asian woman in Massachusetts

Massachusetts transit police are searching for two individuals accused of a racially motivated attack on an Asian woman in the city of Somerville last week.

The incident, which saw the yelling of “racial epithets” at the woman, reportedly occurred at the Davis Square Station at around 5:39 p.m. on Feb. 20.

“The victim, a female of Asian descent, was assaulted and verbally harassed with racial epithets,” MBTA police said in a news release.

Surveillance images show two men wearing dark clothing and light-colored footwear and walking in the same direction.

The victim, who has not been identified, did not sustain any physical injuries.

Asian Americans have been the targets of multiple attacks on or near MBTA premises in the past two years.

Some incidents include the kidnapping and rape of a 64-year-old woman, the unprovoked shoving of a 92-year-old man, the assault of a 69-year-old man and the robbery of a 55-year-old woman’s shoulder bag.

Community leader Tina Lu, who started the Somerville Asian and Asian-American Family Network amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said the matter of anti-Asian hate should remain a priority.

“These incidences still happen and so I think it's important to keep on raising the awareness and elevating the importance of Asian-American issues mental health, safety,” Lu told WCVB.

Anyone with information about the individuals of interest is asked to contact the MBTA Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

