Duo wanted after teenager stabbed to death in Leeds

Police are hunting two men wanted for the killing of a 19-year-old who was stabbed to death in Leeds.

Detectives have released the images of 29-year-old Louis Grant, also known as O'Brien, and Emile Riggan, 22, after the death of Emmanuel Nyabako.

Mr Nyabako, 19, was fatally injured in Francis Street, Chapeltown, on 26 August, West Yorkshire Police said.

Phillip Bryant, 32, of Skinner Lane, Leeds, was charged with murder and is due to stand trial.

A 15-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman were also arrested and remain on police bail.

West Yorkshire Police said Mr Grant was known to frequent Sheffield while it was believed Mr Riggan had travelled to the Republic of Ireland by ferry.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the force.

