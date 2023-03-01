If DUP accept Sunak’s Brexit deal it may keep Northern Ireland in union for next 100 years

The DUP could put a real dent in Nationalists' plans to unite Ireland by accepting the deal - Simon Walker / No10 Downing Street

The DUP can thwart Sinn Féin’s dreams of a united Ireland by accepting Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal.

Unionists are divided over whether the new Protocol agreement does enough to allay their fears that the treaty undermines Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.

But, far from severing links to Britain, the new deal has the potential to cement Northern Ireland in the Union for generations to come.

The push for Irish reunification has momentum.

Sinn Féin’s president Mary Lou McDonald has predicted a referendum on unity could be held as early as 2030.

The nationalists became the biggest party in Northern Ireland for the first time in the country’s 100-year history in Stormont elections last May.

Sinn Féin are predicted to triumph in Irish elections, which must be held by 2025. If they can win a big enough majority, Dublin will throw its full weight behind calls for a border poll.

With a Sinn Féin First Minister in the Northern Ireland Assembly, the pressure will build on the UK Government to call the referendum.

Unity can only happen if there is a majority in favour in border polls in the north and south. Two thirds of voters in the Republic support reunification, according to an Irish Times poll in December.

There is no majority for reunification in Northern Ireland. Half of voters there would back staying in the UK, with 27 per cent wanting unity.

But the demographics in Northern Ireland are changing. Last year, a census showed Catholics, who traditionally support reunification, outnumber largely unionist Protestants for the first time.

Most people (55.78 per cent) in Northern Ireland voted Remain and Brexit, which created the Irish border problem, galvanised the push for reunification as it created the Irish border problem.

The DUP’s year-long boycott of Stormont by the DUP prevented the use of devolved powers to tackle the longest NHS waiting times in the UK and the cost of living crisis.

Yet more turmoil and uncertainty risks convincing more voters that Northern Ireland’s future would be better served as part of the Republic and the EU.

But a new and fully functioning Protocol makes a powerful argument for the status quo.

Access to both markets

The treaty gives Northern Ireland access to both the UK and EU markets, which as Rishi Sunak said in Lisburn on Tuesday, no other country in the world has.

Foreign investors are ready to pour billions into the poorest part of the UK if the new deal brings political stability.

The new Brexit deal guarantees lucrative barrier-free trade to the EU’s Single Market of more than 450 million consumers.

Britain is still Northern Ireland’s biggest trading partner, despite some diversion to Irish suppliers because of the original Protocol.

The deal’s new red and green lanes removed most of the barriers to trade from Britain and secured almost unfettered access to the UK for Northern Irish exporters.

Irish reunification, with Northern Ireland back in the EU, would mean those politically explosive barriers would have to be rebuilt.

There would only be a red lane for British goods, which would face the same checks as any export to the EU.

Irish unity after Protocol 2.0 means a “Brexit” from the United Kingdom, which would be even more difficult and painful than leaving the EU. Few voters will have the stomach for that if the deal is working.

As the Brexit referendum showed, voters do occasionally put principle above economic concerns. But the growing community of Northern Irish people, who identify as neither unionist or nationalist, won’t vote to make themselves poorer.

The unionist majority will be strengthened and a border poll won by a large margin.

If DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson faces down the purists in his party, he could cement Northern Ireland’s place in the UK for another 100 years.

What greater prize could there be for unionism?