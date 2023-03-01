If DUP accept Sunak’s Brexit deal it may keep Northern Ireland in union for next 100 years

James Crisp
·3 min read
The DUP could put a real dent in Nationalists' plans to unite Ireland by accepting the deal - Simon Walker / No10 Downing Street
The DUP could put a real dent in Nationalists' plans to unite Ireland by accepting the deal - Simon Walker / No10 Downing Street

The DUP can thwart Sinn Féin’s dreams of a united Ireland by accepting Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal.

Unionists are divided over whether the new Protocol agreement does enough to allay their fears that the treaty undermines Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.

But, far from severing links to Britain, the new deal has the potential to cement Northern Ireland in the Union for generations to come.

The push for Irish reunification has momentum.

Sinn Féin’s president Mary Lou McDonald has predicted a referendum on unity could be held as early as 2030.

The nationalists became the biggest party in Northern Ireland for the first time in the country’s 100-year history in Stormont elections last May.

Sinn Féin are predicted to triumph in Irish elections, which must be held by 2025. If they can win a big enough majority, Dublin will throw its full weight behind calls for a border poll.

With a Sinn Féin First Minister in the Northern Ireland Assembly, the pressure will build on the UK Government to call the referendum.

Unity can only happen if there is a majority in favour in border polls in the north and south. Two thirds of voters in the Republic support reunification, according to an Irish Times poll in December.

There is no majority for reunification in Northern Ireland. Half of voters there would back staying in the UK, with 27 per cent wanting unity.

But the demographics in Northern Ireland are changing. Last year, a census showed Catholics, who traditionally support reunification, outnumber largely unionist Protestants for the first time.

Most people (55.78 per cent) in Northern Ireland voted Remain and Brexit, which created the Irish border problem, galvanised the push for reunification as it created the Irish border problem.

The DUP’s year-long boycott of Stormont by the DUP prevented the use of devolved powers to tackle the longest NHS waiting times in the UK and the cost of living crisis.

Yet more turmoil and uncertainty risks convincing more voters that Northern Ireland’s future would be better served as part of the Republic and the EU.

But a new and fully functioning Protocol makes a powerful argument for the status quo.

Access to both markets

The treaty gives Northern Ireland access to both the UK and EU markets, which as Rishi Sunak said in Lisburn on Tuesday, no other country in the world has.

Foreign investors are ready to pour billions into the poorest part of the UK if the new deal brings political stability.

The new Brexit deal guarantees lucrative barrier-free trade to the EU’s Single Market of more than 450 million consumers.

Britain is still Northern Ireland’s biggest trading partner, despite some diversion to Irish suppliers because of the original Protocol.

The deal’s new red and green lanes removed most of the barriers to trade from Britain and secured almost unfettered access to the UK for Northern Irish exporters.

Irish reunification, with Northern Ireland back in the EU, would mean those politically explosive barriers would have to be rebuilt.

There would only be a red lane for British goods, which would face the same checks as any export to the EU.

Irish unity after Protocol 2.0 means a “Brexit” from the United Kingdom, which would be even more difficult and painful than leaving the EU.  Few voters will have the stomach for that if the deal is working.

As the Brexit referendum showed, voters do occasionally put principle above economic concerns. But the growing community of Northern Irish people, who identify as neither unionist or nationalist, won’t vote to make themselves poorer.

The unionist majority will be strengthened and a border poll won by a large margin.

If DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson faces down the purists in his party, he could cement Northern Ireland’s place in the UK for another 100 years.

What greater prize could there be for unionism?

Recommended Stories

  • DUP suggests parts of Brexit deal do not tally with Rishi Sunak’s promises

    The DUP has already identified problems with Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal, according to the party’s chief whip at Westminster, raising the prospect of a showdown with the Unionist party.

  • Five great Test match thrillers

    New Zealand's dramatic one-run victory over England at Wellington on Tuesday was only the second time in nearly 2,500 Tests dating back 146 years that a match had been won by such a narrow margin.2005, Edgbaston: England beat Australia by two runs England had not won an Ashes series since 1986/87 prior to this campaign and were, it seemed, about to go 2-0 down in a five-match contest.

  • After a man burst in with a gun, a San Francisco synagogue confronts hate

    Dmitri Mishin is accused of firing blanks inside an orthodox synagogue in San Francisco. The congregants are left to grapple with a shattered sense of safety and a fear that no one cares.

  • King Charles 'will regret' decision to take tea with EU chief

    The King has “jeopardised” the Monarchy by meeting the European Commission president and will “regret” his actions, a leading figure in the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has said as it refused to rule out complaint to Buckingham Palace.

  • Canadians say Trudeau needs tougher response in wake of China actions -poll

    A majority of Canadians want Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take a stronger stance in the face of alleged election interference by China and other recent security concerns, according to a poll released on Wednesday. Data from polling firm Angus Reid Institute showed that 53% of respondents said they felt Canada's response following a string of recent events, including the detention of two Canadians by Beijing, was "not strong enough". "Canadians would like to see a stronger response to China from the Liberal government," the Institute said following its survey of 1,622 Canadian adults from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25.

  • Flagstaff City Council considering resolution in support of abortion rights

    Flagstaff City Council is considering adopting a resolution supporting reproductive rights in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's latest abortion ruling.

  • Tesla to invest about $5 billion in Mexico plant: government

    American electric car maker Tesla will invest about $5 billion in a massive new factory in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, a senior government official said Tuesday.Earlier Tuesday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that Tesla was going to open a plant in Monterrey, northern Mexico, about 200 kilometers (120 miles) from the US border.

  • Australia Knocks Back China-Linked Investment in Rare Earths

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia has quietly blocked a bid by a Chinese-linked company to increase its ownership in rare earths supplier Northern Minerals Ltd., one of the first tests of warmer diplomatic ties between Canberra and Beijing.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Lightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonWorld

  • Denton: We can fight hate by battling America's many systemic injustices

    Be rightfully outraged by the vandalism, but we should focus on solving long-standing unresolved issues like income inequality, by reforming the systemic failures in our democratic process like the C…

  • Massachusetts U.S. Attorney taps ex-DOJ watchdog to defend her in ethics probe

    Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins has hired a former Justice Department inspector general to defend her in a widening ethics investigation into her appearance at a political fundraiser and her travel. Michael Bromwich, an attorney at Steptoe & Johnson LLP who served as the Justice Department's top internal watchdog from 1994 to 1999, told Reuters he is representing Rollins in a wide-ranging ethics probe led by the department's current inspector general, Michael Horowitz.

  • First Mover Americas: Liquity's Token Leaps on Binance Listing

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for Feb. 28, 2023. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.

  • Wet weather generates mudslides in California, heavy snow in mountains

    A mudslide forced residents to temporarily evacuate their Los Angeles homes on Tuesday. Fire officials said a power pole became compromised and roads remain closed on Mulholland Drive. Heavy snow continues to pound the Sierra Nevada mountains and Southern California ranges. FOX Weather's Max Gorden with the latest.

  • Iran's president orders probe of poisoning at girls' schools

    Iran's president on Wednesday ordered authorities to investigate a series of incidents in which noxious fumes have sickened students at girls' schools, which some officials suspect are attacks targeting women's education. Officials initially dismissed the incidents, only acknowledging the scope of the crisis in recent days. Unlike neighboring Afghanistan, Iran has no history of religious extremists targeting girls' education.

  • Israeli army arrests Palestinian suspects in deadly shooting

    Israeli troops arrested two Palestinians on Wednesday suspected of involvement in the killing earlier this week of an American-Israeli, the military said, in a daylight raid in a West Bank refugee camp. The arrest raid came as Israel's parliament gave initial approval to a proposal to impose the death penalty against Palestinians convicted in deadly attacks. A top minister in Israel's far-right government, meanwhile, called for “erasing” a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank where radical Jewish settlers went on a rampage earlier this week.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was ‘attacked’ by ‘insane’ woman in restaurant

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she was “attacked” by an “insane” woman in a restaurant on Monday night. “I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son,” Greene said in a tweet. “They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other…

  • A total Russian collapse is surprisingly close

    As Moscow’s latest offensive in Ukraine slowly but bloodily cranks up, the next phase of this ghastly war has well and truly arrived. Contrary to expectations, the Ukrainians are bravely, and successfully, resisting the tens of thousands of fresh Russian recruits being thrown at them. Nevertheless, according to many Western observers, the chances of a total Russian collapse in the coming year are slim.

  • MTG, Who Harassed School Shooting Survivor, Is Livid Someone Yelled at Her

    The conspiracy theorist is preaching acceptance after claiming she was "attacked" by an "insane woman" at a restaurant

  • House Oversight Chair Laments That Joe Biden’s Dead Son Was Never Prosecuted

    EVELYN HOCKSTEINHouse Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer invoked the late son of President Joe Biden on Tuesday, lamenting that Beau Biden was never prosecuted over an investigation into illegal contributions involving his father’s 2008 presidential campaign.When he’s not busy threatening pay-TV providers for not carrying his favorite right-wing channels, or warning that Chinese spy balloons may drop “bioweapons” on the U.S., Comer has devoted much of his energy to launching an investigati

  • Kremlin reacts to Ukrainian official's words about drones in Russia

    Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President, has stated that the Kremlin does not believe the words of Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine, who said that Ukraine did not attack Russia with drones.

  • The US military set off its largest nuclear explosion in testing 69 years ago, but scientists had no idea the blast would be that big

    The Castle Bravo nuclear test produced an explosive yield of 15 megatons and was 1,000 times more powerful than the bomb that destroyed Hiroshima.