DuPage County trainer sentenced to 20 days in jail for kennel fire that killed 29 dogs

A DuPage County judge on Tuesday sentenced dog trainer Garrett Mercado to 20 days in jail for a kennel fire that took the lives of 29 animals, prosecutors said.

Mercado, 32, of Woodridge, operated D and D Kennel on the outskirts of West Chicago and earned a reputation for being able to turn incorrigible animals into adoptable pets. But early on Jan. 14, 2019, prosecutors said, he left the property for five hours and was absent when a fire broke out before dawn. Investigators never determined the cause of the blaze.

Prosecutors said numerous dogs in Mercado’s care had been mistreated, suffering puncture wounds, lacerations, abrasions, weight loss, muscle wasting and dehydration. They added that kennel runs were unsanitary, that dogs were kept in cages that were too small and stacked upon each other, and that one dog was tethered to a bar in a bathtub.

Prosecutors charged Mercado with 28 counts of animal cruelty and violating an owner’s duties, both of which are misdemeanor offenses. After a five-day bench trial, Judge Robert Miller found him guilty on nine counts.

“This heartbreaking case has certainly touched many people’s lives and it is my sincerest hope that those whose dogs perished in the fire while under the care of Mr. Mercado will keep the fond memories of their companions close to their heart,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

Prosecutors added that Mercado will serve two years of probation followed by four years of conditional discharge. During that time, he will be allowed to own only one dog.

