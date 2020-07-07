DuPage Medical Group Announces the Appointment of Steve Nelson as Chief Executive Officer

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPage Medical Group (DMG), the largest independent, multi-specialty physician group in Illinois, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Nelson as its Chief Executive Officer, effective July 6, 2020. Nelson will report to the Board of Directors and work in close partnership with Paul Merrick, MD, the Chairman of the DuPage Medical Group physician organization.

Mr. Nelson is a seasoned leader with more than 30 years of healthcare experience at both payer and provider organizations. He was previously Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare, a $190 billion division of UnitedHealth Group. During his 15-year tenure, he served in key leadership positions in both the Commercial and Government businesses and drove efforts that resulted in increased growth, employee engagement and customer satisfaction. Mr. Nelson also has significant provider experience, having served in a variety of executive roles with Henry Ford Health System and Intermountain Healthcare.

"Steve's long and successful track record of creating world-class performance by building culture and focusing on mission and purpose aligns well with the mission of DMG," said Merrick. "I am thrilled for him to join the organization and look forward to his partnership with the physicians of DMG. Together, we will transform the care delivery model in a way that the healthcare system demands, patients deserve and physicians desire."

"We are pleased to welcome Steve to DMG," said Mike Pacetti, who has served as interim co-CEO with Paul Merrick, MD, during the last 14 months. "Steve is a visionary healthcare leader who is aligned with our mission of taking great care of patients. He brings a track record of success and a passion for finding new and innovative ways to improve healthcare delivery and health outcomes. We conducted a selective and thoughtful search for a new CEO and are confident that Steve will lead our organization to its next phase of growth and success." Mr. Pacetti will now resume his role as Chief Financial Officer – a role he has held since 1999.

"DMG has a remarkable mission and meaningful history as a physician-led organization," said Nelson. "I am honored to have the unique opportunity to work side-by-side with these talented physicians and employees. Together, we will continue the work to transform the healthcare system resulting in a better patient and physician experience, more affordable care and world-class health outcomes."

Mr. Nelson will spend the coming weeks learning more about and engaging with physicians and employees across the organization, as well as meeting with key partners, local business leaders and associations.

Mr. Nelson serves on the Board of GENYOUth and Kadiant, the Dean's Advisory Board at the University of Michigan and he is an adjunct professor at the University of Michigan.

About DuPage Medical Group

DuPage Medical Group (DMG) is the largest independent, multi-specialty physician group in Illinois with more than 750 primary care and specialty care physicians in over 100 suburban Chicago locations. For more than 20 years, DMG has focused on making healthcare better for its patients and communities by offering high quality, compassionate healthcare. As a physician-led organization, DMG's physicians work together – utilizing leading-edge technology and innovative treatment options – to ensure that each patient receives accessible and efficient healthcare. For more information, visit www.dupagemedicalgroup.com.

