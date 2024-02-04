Duplex fire in west Abilene, arson investigation underway

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Sunday afternoon, a fire broke out in one of the units in a duplex.

The fire that occurred in the 4000 block of Redbud Circle is being investigated as an ongoing arson case, according to officials at the scene.

The fire has been put out by crews and there have been no reported injuries.

BigCountryHomepage will update as more information is released.

