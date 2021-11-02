DuPont Offers About $275 a Share for Rogers Corp.

(Bloomberg) -- Chemical company DuPont de Nemours Inc. is in advanced to discussions to acquire engineering materials technology maker Rogers Corp. for about $275 a share, according to a person familiar with the matter.

If talks are successful, DuPont could announce the transaction valued at about $5 billion as soon as Tuesday when it reports quarterly earnings, the person said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

A final agreement hasn’t been reached and the talks could still end without one, the person said.

Representatives for DuPont and Rogers didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Rogers, based in Chandler, Arizona, develops advanced electronic materials used in electric vehicles, according to its website.

Rogers closed at $208.23 a share on Monday, giving the company a market value of $3.9 billion. Dupont, based in Wilmington, Delaware, closed trading Monday at $71.23 a share, giving it a market value of more than $37 billion.

The transaction would add to the deal-making reputation of DuPont Chief Executive Officer Ed Breen, who engineered the 2012 breakup of Tyco International and oversaw the 2000 sale of General Instrument.

Breen led the 2017 tie-up of DuPont and Dow Chemical Co., the largest chemicals industry merger ever, and subsequent breakup that formed a standalone DuPont, Dow Inc. and Corteva Inc.

Breen, who is also the executive chairman of DuPont, returned to the CEO post last year.

This year, DuPont acquired Laird Performance Materials, a company that specializes in advanced electronic materials for autonomous vehicles, in a $2.3 billion deal.

That came on the heels of last year’s sale of DuPont’s nutrition division to International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. in a $26.2 billion deal structured as a Reverse Morris Trust.

DuPont’s talks with Rogers were reported earlier by Dow Jones.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.