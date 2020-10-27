DuPont™ Performance Building Solutions and Corian® Design Unveils Bold 2030 Sustainability Goals

The goals are aligned within the framework of DuPont's 2030 Sustainability Goals and seek to contribute meaningfully to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont™ (NYSE:DD) Performance Building Solutions (PBS) and Corian® Design today announced the business's 2030 Sustainability Goals, in support of its aspiration to lead and partner in delivering solutions that transform how lasting affordable shelter is created for people around the world. The goals are aligned within the framework of DuPont's 2030 Sustainability Goals and seek to contribute meaningfully to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Specifically, the business aspires to



Direct 100 percent of the innovation portfolio to meaningfully advance the UN SDGs and create value for customers;

Reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from operations by 75 percent from 2019 levels;

Advance the circular economy in the building industry through innovation in materials and business models, collaboration, and end-of-life plans that eliminate and upcycle waste across the product life cycle;

Collaborate with customers and partners to bring green chemistry innovations to market and will drive continued reduction in the presence of priority substances in the product portfolio;

Work to build communities, strengthen families, and empower the next generation across the globe.

"We are thrilled to share our 2030 sustainability goals, which will serve as our north star for advancing sustainability in the built environment over the next decade." said Shawn Hunter, Global Sustainability Leader, DuPont PBS and Corian® Design. "We believe that purpose and profit go hand in hand, and our core beliefs have inspired us to define what we hope are bold goals that will help drive the transition to sustainability that is urgently needed in the building industry. By pairing our beliefs with the passion of our employees and collaboration from our market partners, we seek to drive real change in building materials and practices over the next decade."

Story continues

The business's goals support DuPont's 2030 goals on Delivering Solutions for Global Challenges, Acting on Climate, Enabling a Circular Economy, Innovating Safer By Design, and Building Thriving Communities.

A recent example of the business's goals in action is the new, reduced global warming potential (GWP) DuPont™ Styrofoam™ Brand Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Rigid Foam Insulation. This new formulation contributes to DuPont's 2030 Acting on Climate goal and is expected to deliver GHG reductions in support of the Paris Climate Agreement, while maintaining the material performance that Styrofoam™ Brand customers expect.

"DuPont PBS and Corian® Design has been an innovation leader for decades, and we must continue to lead and help the world navigate the remarkable challenges of today and tomorrow," Hunter added. "We have to apply our building science to innovate as if our future depends on it. Because it does."

To learn more about how DuPont PBS and Corian® Design are working towards its 2030 sustainability commitments, visit: https://www.dupont.com/building/sustainability.html

About DuPont Performance Building Solutions and Corian® Design

Grounded in science, DuPont™ Performance Building Solutions and Corian® Design is working alongside those who also seek a sustainable tomorrow to help people thrive at home and in their communities for years to come. By developing solutions for managing the air, water and thermal performance of buildings and residences, we help our customers build energy-efficient, resilient, and durable shelters in a rapidly changing world. Backed by unmatched industry insight, building knowledge, and technical support, as well as world-class brands such as Styrofoam™ Brand, Tyvek®, and Great Stuff™, our products and services portfolio enables customers to focus on what they do best, no matter where and how they choose to build.

About DuPont Safety & Construction

DuPont Safety & Construction, a DuPont Specialty Products Division business, is a global leader in products and solutions that protect what matters – people, structures and the environment – and enables its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including Corian®, Kevlar®, Nomex® Tyvek®, Styrofoam™ and Filmtec™.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

# # #

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE DuPont