Duquesne Dukes add NC State transfer forward Dusan Mahorcic

The Duquesne Dukes have found the big man for their 2023-24 front court that they’ve been searching for.

NC State transfer forward Dusan Mahorcic has announced that he’ll play his last season of college basketball for Keith Dambrot and the Dukes. Mahorcic made an official visit to Duquesne last week.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

