Duquesne man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, crashing into another driver

Apr. 8—A Duquesne man faces a host of charges after police say he fled a traffic stop Thursday night and crashed into another driver, sending his car off the ground and spinning in the air.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Duquesne police pulled over a driver they said was switching lanes with no turn signal and not staying within his lane on Duquesne Boulevard near Grant Avenue.

As the driver was pulling over, police said he struck a concrete curb at a gas station and narrowly missed hitting a vehicle parked at a nearby gas pump, according to a criminal complaint.

Police ordered the man, later identified as Antwon D. Williams, 43, of Duquesne, to step out of the car. Williams refused and fled the traffic stop in his car.

Police pursued Williams onto Commonwealth Avenue. Near the Liberty Street intersection, police said he drove into oncoming traffic and stuck a vehicle making a left turn from Commonwealth onto Overland Avenue.

Williams' car lifted into the air and spun 180 degrees as a result of the crash, landing on a fence outside Duquesne's football field, according to court records.

After checking on the second driver, police took Williams into custody.

He faces 19 charges, among them fleeing police, resisting arrest, causing an accident involving personal injury, disorderly conduct, reckless driving and a host of traffic violations.

Police said Williams refused to get out of his vehicle after the crash, and had to be removed before being taken into custody, according to court documents.

Williams was not wearing a seat belt at the time the crash occurred.

Both Williams and the driver of the second vehicle were transported to area hospitals. The second driver, a teenage girl, suffered a concussion and minor cuts and bruises, her mother told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

Williams was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He has an April 18 preliminary hearing in District Judge Scott H. Schricker's courtroom in Turtle Creek.

