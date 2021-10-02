Duquesne man arrested after seizure of suspected fentanyl, 'ghost gun' from his home

Oct. 2—Allegheny County Police arrested a Duquesne man Friday after seizing 33 bricks of suspected fentanyl from his residence.

Rashaad Fitzgerald, 29, is charged with possession of a controlled substanceand possession with intent to deliver. Police also charged him with endangering the welfare of children, tampering with evidence and firearms violations.

Police said Fitzgerald, who is on probation, is suspected of selling fentanyl out of his State Street residence within the county Housing Authority's Orchard Park Housing Plan.

After an investigation lasting several months, county detectives with the Narcotics, Vice and Intelligence Unit served a search warrant Friday at Fitzgerald's home.

Police said items seized included: 1,650 stamp bags and an additional 10 grams of suspected fentanyl; $29,550 in cash; a fully loaded and untraceable black 9 mm pistol, known as a "ghost gun;" and an extended magazine.

The Duquesne and Allegheny County Housing Authority police departments assisted.

According to court documents, Fitzgerald was waiting arraignment on Friday's charges.

He pleaded guilty April 27 to possession of a controlled substance stemming from a Jan. 25 incident in Duquesne. He was sentenced in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court to 15 months of probation and ordered to pay $2,223 in costs and fees.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .