Duquesne man pleads guilty to child porn charges, could be sentenced to up to 90 years

A Duquesne man pleaded guilty to child porn charges on Friday.

The Department of Justice says George Cobbs, 41, faces three counts after he attempted to and did persuade a minor into making porn on multiple occasions in 2021.

Cobbs was charged after an investigation done by the FBI, Allegheny County Police Department and Duquesne Police.

He could be sentenced to up to 90 years in prison, receive a fine of up to $750,000 or both.

Cobbs will be detained until he is sentenced on April 9 at 9:30 a.m.

