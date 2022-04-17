Duquesne police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Duquesne police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

DeAsia Webb was last seen on April 14 at 12:30 a.m.

DeAsia is 5′4″ and 172 pounds.

According to police, she lives in Murrysville, but was dropped off at a friend’s house in Duquesne.

Police say her mother believes she might be in the McKeesport area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact local law enforcement or the Duquesne Police Department at (412)469-3774.

