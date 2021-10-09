Duquesne shooting sends man to hospital

Oct. 9—Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting late on Friday that left a man injured in Duquesne.

Just before 11:30 p.m., county 911 dispatchers were notified of shots fired in the 0 to 100 block of Miller Avenue .

First responders learned shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday that an 18-year-old man had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the county police tip line, 1-833-255-8477.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .