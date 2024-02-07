Duquesne University ranked among best online colleges

Duquesne University was ranked among the best online colleges and universities for 2024 on a recent College Consensus list.

College Consensus, a source for college rankings and reviews, released its 2024 aggregate meta-rankings of the best online colleges and universities.

The University of Pennsylvania ranked in the top spot, with the University of Florida, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Texas A&M University-College Station, and California State University-Chico rounding out the top five.

Duquesne University was the only Pittsburgh-area college to make the list. Its entry said its “innovative use of technology, coupled with robust student support services and a personalized learning approach, contributes to a comprehensive and enriching online education experience.”

“This ranking of online schools is unique because it’s not just based on data analyzed by outside experts, or the opinions of students on the inside, but both perspectives combined. These are truly the ‘best of the best’ online schools according to the most respected college rankings systems and real student reviews. There’s no other ranking like it,” College Consensus Founder Jeremy Alder said.

In total, seven Pennsylvania universities made the list: University of Pennsylvania (1), Villanova University (9), Saint Joseph’s University (33), Thomas Jefferson University (34), Pennsylvania State University (35), Drexel University (38) and Duquesne University (46).

